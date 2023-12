New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Gopaldas Bhawan building on Barakhamba Road here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building, the official said.

In a video circulating on social media, black smoke was seen billowing from the building.