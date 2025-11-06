Fire breaks out in dialysis unit of Barwani hospital, doused; no one injured

Barwani, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in the dialysis unit of Barwani district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, though no injuries were reported, an official said.

At the time of the incident, one patient undergoing dialysis was safely evacuated, Civil Surgeon Dr Anita Singare told PTI.

"The blaze was brought under control using fire extinguishers available at the hospital. No one was injured in the incident," she added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire created panic for a brief period among patients and their attendants.