Fire breaks out in dry grass in non-operational area of Indore airport complex; none hurt

Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) A fire erupted in dry grass in the non-operational area of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday, though no one was injured and flight services also remained unaffected, a senior official said.

Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said the blaze was brought under control with the help of the district administration.

He said dry grass in the non-operational area of the airport complex caught fire late in the evening and the cause was under investigation.

Maggirwar said, "There was no casualty or damage to property due to the fire. The blaze also did not affect flight operations." A fire audit of the airport complex will be conducted with the help of the Indore Municipal Corporation, he added.