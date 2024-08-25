Fire breaks out in DTC cluster bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a DTC cluster bus on Zakhira flyover here on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received a call regarding a fire in a cluster bus at 7.30 pm. We pressed two fire tenders into service. It took half an hour to douse the flames," the officer said.

The bus was carrying passengers but everyone escaped unhurt, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police took to social media and asked the commuters to avoid the stretch.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Kamal T-Point towards Punjabi Bagh due to a fire in a Cluster Bus on Zakhira Flyover. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," it said in a post on X.

The fire department informed the police about the fire.

"A team was immediately sent to the spot to rescue the passengers. No one received any injury. Traffic was diverted," a senior police officer said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI BM HIG