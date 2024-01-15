Fire breaks out in e-waste management plant in Vasai, dousing operation underway

Palghar, Jan 15 (PTI) A huge fire broke out in an e-waste management plant in Vasai East in Palghar district at 7:30pm on Monday, though there are no reports of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The operation to douse the blaze at the unit of Eco Recycling Limited is continuing with the deployment of five fire tending vehicles and scores of personnel, he said.

"The fire fighting operation may continue till midnight. The flames are visible from a distance of 2 kilometres. The plant is housed in a two-storey structure. It has been fully gutted," the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM