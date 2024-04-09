Fire breaks out in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory located in the Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi here on Tuesday night, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business.
However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory.
"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit. PTI ALK TIR TIR