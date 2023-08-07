Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, officials said.

They said all patients in the room were evacuated safely.

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows.

No casualties were reported in the incident, hospital sources said, adding the fire has been brought under control.

The officials said information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The sources said the fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room were evacuated safely.