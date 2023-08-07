Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday. All patients were safely evacuated, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Official sources said the fire forced the temporary suspension of endoscopy, emergency and diagnostics services in the old OPD building.

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the old Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD in the main AIIMS building around 11.55 am, the officials said, adding 13 water tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control around 1 pm.

AIIMS sources said water from the hospital's underground tank was also used to douse the flames.

"When the fire broke out, two patients were undergoing a procedure in the endoscopy room. These two patients along with around 90 others in the waiting area were evacuated," a senior doctor said. However, no official figure on the number of patients evacuated has been shared.

The senior doctor added that another 30 patients, including six in the ICU, were shifted from the AB 2 ward and to others in the building.

Doctors, nursing staff and guards also broke some of the glass windows on the second floor to allow the smoke to escape.

All the patients from the paediatric and adult emergency wards on the ground floor were also evacuated as smoke filled the area. Some of the patients were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital nearby.

According to sources, the second floor orthopaedic operation theatre was functional at the time and patients had to be evacuated from there as well.

They said the fire broke out in the store area of the endoscopy room but the cause is not immediately known.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said and added that a safety audit will be conducted to assess the damage. PTI NIT/PLB SZM