Fire breaks out in ethanol factory in Ambala, no casualty

Ambala, May 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Thursday in the boilers of an ethanol factory here and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Fire Officer of Ambala Cantt Fire station, Pramod Kumar, said more than 10 fire tenders from Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Naraingarh and Barwala in Panchkula were called to combat the blaze at the factory, which is located in Jatbar village near Naraingarh in this district.

The fire was reported in the morning, Kumar said.

The ethanol boilers had 2.5 lakh litres of oil, the officials said, adding that thick smoke blanketed the area following the incident.

They said the cause of the fire is not known yet.

The matter will be investigated and the fire extinguishing arrangements of the factory will also be examined, the officials said.