New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. No one was injured in the fire, they said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call from a two-storey building in Bawana at 10.30 am. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The blaze started from the first floor and it soon covered the whole building. The operation of dousing the fire is on," an official said.