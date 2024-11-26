Fire breaks out in factory in Greater Noida, three workers killed

Noida: Three workers died in a fire that broke out in a furniture factory in Greater Noida early Tuesday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said the fire was reported around 8.15 am from the factory located in the Site 4 area under the the Beta 2 police station limits.

"Upon receiving the information, local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control by the fire unit," Sharma said.

The officer said three people who worked in the factory died in the blaze and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Those killed were identified as Gulfam, 23, Mazhar Alam, 29, and Dilshad, 24.

Gulfam hailed from Mathura district while Alam and Dilshad both belonged to Bihar, the police said.

Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.