New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Mundka area of outer Delhi on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualty has been reported.

"We got a call regarding a blaze in a factory near pillar number 557 close to a car showroom at 7.17 am," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze is under control.

