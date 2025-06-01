Fire breaks out in field in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam), Jun 1 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a field in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Sunday, with dark flames rising high into the sky.

Fire tenders and police have rushed to the spot in Babubil area to douse the flames, official sources said.

They said the fire was spotted by local villagers, who immediately informed the authorities.

A video of the fire shot by a local resident showed black flames rising high from the spot, causing panic among the people.

"According to preliminary reports, the fire seems to have originated from a storage area containing bamboo and other materials. However, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be determined," the sources said.

Fire tenders have been pressed into service to control the inferno, while police have also launched an investigation to determine the cause, they added. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD