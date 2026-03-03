Fire breaks out in flat in Jaipur, no casualties

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor of a 10-storey apartment building in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

No casualties have been reported.

On receiving information, Shyam Nagar police reached the spot and, with the help of residential guards, began evacuating families from the building.

Two families, who had moved to the terrace to save themselves, were brought down safely with the assistance of a hydraulic fire brigade.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after nearly 30 minutes. PTI SDA DV DV