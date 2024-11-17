Fire breaks out in food van in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a food van outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station here on Sunday morning, officials said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

"We received a call at 10.55 am that a fire had broken out in a food van stationed outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 12 noon, he said.

Advertisment

Delhi Police said in a statement that a PCR call was received at 11.02 am at Maurice Nagar police station regarding the fire near Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

The fire broke out in a food van outside the metro station's gate no. 4. It appears that the fire started in electrical equipment used for cooking, police said. PTI BM DIV DIV