Fire breaks out in forest near Nashik's Pandavleni Caves, doused; no one hurt

Nashik, Feb 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forest near the renowned Pandavleni Caves along Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started at 1pm, though thicket in the area was gutted, he said.

"The fire created panic among residents and people visiting nearby tourist sites like Pandevleni, Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial, Lord Buddha Park and water park. It was doused sometime later and cooling operations are underway. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official informed. PTI COR BNM