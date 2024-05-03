Fire breaks out in forest near Rajghat

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forest area near Rajghat here on Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

The fire spread due to strong winds, they said.

"We received two calls regarding a fire in a forest area close to Rajghat. The first call was received at 10:30 am and two fire brigades were pressed into service. Another call was received at 2:30 pm and three more fire brigades were sent to the spot," a DFS official said.

The fire spread due to strong surface winds but is under control now, officials said.