Fire breaks out in four-storey building in east Delhi; one missing

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Durgapuri Extention area Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. An occupant of the building is missing.

According to the DFS, a call about a fire at a Raymond Company showroom was received at 6 am and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

A DFS officer said the fire was controlled by noon, but by then it had spread to the entire building.

"As of now, the cooling operation is underway," Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Jaiswal said.

He said one occupant of the building has been said to be missing.

A police officer said the four-floor property is built up on a plot of 150 yards and owned by one Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh.

The Raymond Shop was being run from the ground floor, he said. The building has a godown on the second floor, and living quarters on the third and fourth floor.

The officer said that in the morning when the fire broke out, all residents came out of the building safely, except Jitender aka Chotu, who is still missing.

A short circuit on the ground floor could be the reason behind the fire but actual reason will be ascertained after forensic team's inspection, police said. PTI ALK VN VN