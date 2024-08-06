Fire breaks out in four tent godowns in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in four tent godowns in south Delhi's Jaunapur area in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging as many vintage cars parked nearby, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

"A call regarding the fire in four tent godowns was received at 1.56 am on Tuesday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Four vintage cars parked adjacent to the godowns were damaged in the incident, he said.

"The cooling operation is underway," the official said.