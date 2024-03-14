Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Mumbai, doused; no one hurt

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon West area on Thursday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze, which erupted at a storage unit located at Sunteck City, Narayan Plaza around 3.50 pm, was doused at 8:15pm, they said.

"The fire was confined to garments, wood stock, scrap items and fabrication materials in 10 to 15 shops in the ground-plus-one storey structure spread over 2,000 square feet. It had temporary and permanent shops along with lot of furniture items," an official said.

"At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance were deployed. The blaze was extinguished after more than four hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added. PTI KK NP BNM