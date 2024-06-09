Fire breaks out in game arcade in Connaught Place, Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games area in the Connaught Place here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries were reported," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

He said that a call was received at 3.22 pm from a game arcade Mystry Rooms located in Block M, in the outer circle area of Connaught Place reporting that a fire had broken out in the games area.

"Fire is under control," he said adding that operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.