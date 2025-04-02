Fire breaks out in garage in Delhi's Dwarka, 11 cars gutted

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Eleven cars were gutted in a fire in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24 in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

No one was reported injured in the blaze.

A call regarding the fire was received at 2.58 am on Wednesday in a garage in Dhul Siras in Dwarka area, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched to control the fire and the fire fighting operation went on till 4.05 am,” he said.

Eleven cars were gutted in the fire along with some spare parts, he added.