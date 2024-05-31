Fire breaks out in gas pipeline at residential complex in Delhi

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a gas pipeline at a residential complex in Saket, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to police, they received a call regarding the incident late on Thursday night.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

"We received a call at 1.40 am, regarding a fire at a house in Paryavaran Complex in Saket area," a senior police officer said.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. A team from IGL also visited the spot and managed the pipelines.

"The cause of the fire appears to be a technical issue in the gas pipeline. No casualties was reported as the situation was handled within 20 minutes," said the officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK