Fire breaks out in girls' hostel of Palghar ashram school; all 87 inmates evacuated

Palghar, Mar 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a girls' hostel of a state-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, though there are no reports of injuries as all 87 inmates were successfully evacuated, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at 5.20 pm at the hostel of the school located in Kandarwadi village in Dahanu taluka, Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

"A total of 87 girls were staying in the hostel. All of them have been safely evacuated. There are no report of injuries. After authorities were alerted by teacher Chitra Chougule, fire brigade teams from Dahanu rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue operations at 6:03pm. The process of dousing the fire is underway," he said.

The extent of damage and cause would be known after the blaze was brought under control, Kadam added. PTI COR BNM