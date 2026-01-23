Fire breaks out in girls school in Haryana's Nuh; no one hurt

Gurugram, Jan 23 (PTI) A fire broke out on a campus of a girls' school in Ghaseda village of Nuh district on Friday, police said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

They said the blaze erupted in the mid-day meal room on the premises of the Girls High School in the morning. Police said, fortunately, it was a holiday, and no children were present in the school at the time of the incident.

Officials said police and fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot after getting information, and they doused the fire, but not before it caused significant damage to the school.

School principal Sarita Kaushik said that the room where the fire broke out contained mid-day meal rations and utensils, along with eight computers, tablets provided to children and important government records.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, although the exact cause has not yet been determined. Police are investigating the matter. PTI COR AMJ AMJ