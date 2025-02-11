Fire breaks out in girls' school, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) A fire broke out inside the premises of a private English medium girls' school in the Ballygune area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured in the fire as the school was closed due to some construction work, they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at around 12.25 pm in the junior section of the school located at Palm Avenue, the police said.

"The fire was doused at around 12.50 pm. It was probably due to some electrical short circuit from the air-conditioning machine inside the school," the officer told PTI.

At the moment firefighters were conducting the "cooling" process, he added. PTI SCH RG