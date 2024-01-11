Fire breaks out in godown

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a godown in the city's congested Topsia area on Thursday, a senior officer of the fire department said.

Advertisment

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which started in the godown which stored rubber materials at around 10.25 am, he said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the officer said.

The fire brigade personnel have evacuated the adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure, he added. PTI SCH RG