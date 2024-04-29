Fire breaks out in godown in Burrabazar area

Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a godown storing plastic materials in the city's congested Burrabazar area on Monday morning, police said.

The fire spread to the two adjacent residential buildings and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at around 5.15 am, an official said.

"The fire first broke out in the godown storing plastic material and then spread to the adjacent residential buildings. Since the godown was full of inflammable materials it spread fast," a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.

Both the godown and the residential buildings are on Govindo Mohan Lane beside Nakhoda Masjid in the central part of the city. At the moment the fire has been brought under control," he added.

Local people also assisted the fire brigade personnel in dousing the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and supervised the operation.

A forensic team will investigate the fire, the minister said. PTI SCH RG