Fire breaks out in godown in Delhi's Alipur; no one hurt

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area Thursday evening, prompting authorities to send nine fire tenders to the spot, a Delhi Fire Service officer said. No casualties were reported.

A call was received regarding the fire in a godown at 5.30 pm, he said.

Initially, seven fire tenders were dispatched, but seeing the intensity of the fire two more were rushed to the spot, he added.

Firefighting operation is still on, the officer said. PTI SSJ SSJ VN VN