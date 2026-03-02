Fire breaks out in godown in Thane, efforts to douse it underway; no report of injuries

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown in Kolshet Road area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday night, with firefighting operations underway and no injuries reported, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted in the godown of Shruti Engineers Works situated at Mohan Mill Compound in Dhokali area and was reported to the Disaster Management Cell at around 9:47 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"There are no reports of injuries. Firefighting operations are underway using one high-rise firefighting vehicle, a jumbo water tanker and a utility vehicle. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM