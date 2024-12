Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one structure at CP Tank area in Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident was reported on 4:17pn and the blaze was doused at 4:35pm, the fire brigade official informed.

"No one was hurt in the fire. We deployed three fire engines, water tankers to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known as yet," he added. PTI ZA BNM