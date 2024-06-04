Fire breaks out in Gurugram banquet hall, no casualties reported

Gurugram, Jun 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a banquet hall located behind the Ambience Mall in the wee hours on Tuesday, an official said.

More than 20 fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after about five hours, he said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, goods worth lakhs gutted in the fire, he said.

According to the police, the fire broke out at A-Dot banquet hall near the city's posh society Ambience Island at around 4:30 am on Tuesday. As soon as the information was received, more than 20 vehicles from five fire stations reached the spot. Firefighters started trying to extinguish the fire, but the LPG cylinders kept inside the banquet hall started bursting intermittently, due to which the fire brigade personnel had to face a lot of trouble", they added.

According to fire brigade personnel, more than 100 cylinders burst within the banquet hall.

"Fire tenders from Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Pataudi and Sector 37 fire station were called to extinguish the fire on the spot. The cause of the fire is not yet known but is suspected to be a short circuit. The banquet hall was completely gutted in the fire", said Gulshan Kalra, a senior fire officer. PTI COR HIG HIG