Fire breaks out in Gurugram scrap warehouse, none hurt

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse here on Wednesday afternoon, an officer of the fire department said.

The blaze spread rapidly and the employees working in the warehouse managed to escape unhurt. However, most of the goods kept in the warehouse were burnt to ashes.

A senior fire officer said that the fire broke out around 2.30 pm in a scrap warehouse near Jamalpur village in the Pataudi area. Flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the building, creating panic among the employees and people living nearby.

The warehouse had piles of scrap as well as other flammable materials like plastic, rubber and wood, due to which the fire spread quickly.

More than six fire engines from Pataudi and Manesar were pressed into service initially and nine engines were called later to contain the blaze, an official said.

"Due to the smoke, the nearby residents had difficulty breathing and the administration evacuated the surrounding areas as a precaution," fire officer Lalit Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.