Fire breaks out in Gurugram two-storey building, 10 fire engines pressed into service

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a two-storey building in sector 54 here, a fire official said, adding more than 10 fire engines were pressed into service.

The official said the building houses labourers most of whom were on work outside so no casualties were reported, but around 40 rooms along with household items were gutted.

Fire officer Rameshwar Dyal said the fire was caused due to a short circuit in a fan. There was no casualty but all the rooms were completely gutted.

He said more than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled after over an hour of effort.

According to the fire officer, the blaze broke out in the temporary building of labourers located near the site of Tulip builder's project in sector 54 at around 5:50pm. OZ OZ