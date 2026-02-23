Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment, no report of any injury

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a posh high-rise apartment in south Kolkata on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire department received a call at 10.51 am about the blaze in the apartment in the Anandapur area, following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot. However, the building's internal firefighting system had already brought the flames under control before the fire tender arrived, they said.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a flat, and there was no report of any injuries, officials said.

Fire personnel carried out cooling operations to prevent any flare-up, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials added. PTI BSM RG