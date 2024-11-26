Fire breaks out in high-rise in Kalyan town; none hurt

Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) A flat on the 16th floor of a high-rise building caught fire in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 16th floor and quickly spread to 17th and 18th levels of the residential building, said the official.

Firefighters with equipment and vehicles were rushed to the spot at around 6.30 pm to douse the flames, he adde. PTI COR RSY