Fire breaks out in high-rise in Mumbai's Kandivali area, doused; no one hurt

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kandivali West on Sunday, though no injuries were reported, an official said.

The fire started at around 7:25 pm in a closed room on the 13th floor of a 23-storey building located on MG Road, he added.

"The blaze was confined to an air-conditioner outdoor unit and clothes kept in Room Number 13. The fire was brought under control by 7:50 pm after fire engines, a water tanker, and other emergency assistance were rushed to the spot. It did not spread to other parts of the building," he said.

There are no report of injuries in the fire incident, the cause of which is being ascertained, the official said. PTI ZA BNM