Fire breaks out in Himachal power board store in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 12 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a storehouse of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited in Hamirpur district in which property and equipment worth lakhs of rupees were gutted, officials said on Monday.

The storehouse located in the Anu area was used to keep transformers, meters and other equipment. It also stored oil for greasing which could have led to the fire, according to a preliminary report.

Fire brigade teams, which reached the spot immediately, had a hard time dousing the flames as the oil cans burst inside the store and the fire spread.

The blaze was yet to be fully doused but rainfall helped the firefighters bring it under control.

Police stopped traffic between Hamirpur and Anu.

The losses could go up to lakhs of rupees, although the exact figure was yet to be determined, a spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, he added.