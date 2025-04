Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hotel on old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The blaze in the hotel, reportedly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal, started at 8:15pm and was doused in an hour, he added.

"No one was hurt in the incident. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the official said. PTI AW BNM