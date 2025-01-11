Fire breaks out in hotel in Mumbai's Kurla; no report of injures at present

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday, though there is no report of injuries at present, an official said.

Advertisment

The blaze broke out in Rangoon Zaika Hotel on the arterial LBS Marg at 9:05pm and four fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed for the dousing operation, he said.

"It is a level one (less intensity) fire. There are no report of injuries as of now. Civic officials, police, power supply personnel are at the site to monitor the operation to douse the fire," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM