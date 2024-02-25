Fire breaks out in house in Delhi, three rescued

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Three people were rescued after a major fire broke out in a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call about the blaze, which broke out on the first floor of the house, at 1:57 am and five fire engines were pressed into service.

"We learnt that some people were trapped inside the house. Our team rescued three people. Two senior citizens, one of whom is differently-abled, were among those rescued," a senior DFS official said.

Those rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor burn injuries, he said.

"Police were informed about the incident. It appears that a short circuit caused the fire," the official said. PTI BM DIV