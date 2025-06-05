Fire breaks out in house in Delhi's New Friends Colony, two injured

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a house in the upscale New Friends Colony area of southeast Delhi on Thursday morning, injuring two persons, police said.

The fire started when two men were cleaning sofa sets using a highly inflammable chemical.

According to police, a PCR call about the fire was received at 9:35 am. Acting swiftly, the station house officer rushed to the spot along with other police personnel.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a separate call about the incident around 9:45 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The owner of the house had hired two men to clean sofas. While using thinner, a highly inflammable liquid, the material apparently caught fire," a senior police officer said.

The two workers, identified as Satish Kumar and Satender, sustained serious burn injuries during the incident. They were initially rushed to Holy Family Hospital and were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

While Satender sustained 50 per cent burns, Satish suffered 20 per cent burns, the officer said.

The fire was soon brought under control and did not pose any threat to the building's structural integrity, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

"The cause of the fire appears... to be related to the use of inflammable cleaning materials," he said.

Police said legal action has been initiated in the matter and further inquiry is underway to ascertain any possible negligence or violation of safety protocols. PTI BM DIV DIV