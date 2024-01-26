Fire breaks out in house in Delhi's Shahdara, six rescued

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Six people, including a child, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday, officials said.

A call was received at 5:22 pm about a blaze in a house in the Shahdara area, the fire officials said.

"Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 6:55 pm. Rubber material like wipers and a rubber-cutting machine kept in a house on the ground floor of the building had caught fire," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

Six people were rescued from the building and taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

A senior police officer said after receiving information about the fire in the building, police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue three people with the help of locals.

They were taken to the hospital in a PCR van, he said.

After fire officials reached the spot, they rescued three more people, including a child. Those who were rescued were in a semi-conscious state and were rushed to GTB Hospital, he added.

"The building comprises ground plus four floors with a single staircase. Legal action is being taken in the matter," the officer said. PTI BM DIV DIV