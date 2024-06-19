Fire breaks out in house in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Raghu Vihar area here on Wednesday, police said.

No casualty has been reported.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze which engulfed the building and also damaged nearby houses.

"The house owner has a business of paints and there was a stock of chemicals in the house due to which the fire spread rapidly. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames," police said. PTI SDA DV DV