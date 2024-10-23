Teenager dead, 4 injured as fire breaks out in Delhi's Kishangarh

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy died while four members of his family suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area early Wednesday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the fire in a residential building on Shani Bazar Road was received at 3.22 am, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Two fire tenders were pressed into service which took two hours to control the blaze, he said.

"Initially, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to leakage from a gas cylinder but the cylinder was found safe and reason for the fire is still not known," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surendra Choudhary said.

The fire broke out in the fourth floor of the residential building, he added.

While the 16-year-old boy identified as Akash died, his father Laxmi Mandal (42) mother Anita Mandal (40) and brothers Sunny (22) and Deepak (20) suffered injuries.

While Laxmi, Anita and Deepak are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Sunny is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The condition of Sunny is critical, another police officer said.

The officer said Laxmi Mandal works a a gardener and his family was living on rent in the residential building.

A case under relevant sections is being registered and further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, police said.