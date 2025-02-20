Fire breaks out in huts near Film City gate, no one hurt; residents shifted to civic school

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A major fire broke out in the huts near the gate of the iconic Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Thursday, though there was no report as yet of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.

The blaze broke out at 7:30pm in Santosh Nagar, and seven fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site for dousing operations, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire is confined to 150 to 200 hutments. The blaze has been covered from all sides and operations are underway. There is no report of anyone getting injured," he said.

The BMC has made arrangement for food and shelter for at least 200-250 residents of these huts at Gokuldham municipal school, the official added.

All concerned agencies as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site, he said. PTI KK BNM