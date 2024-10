Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an industrial complex in Bhiwandi area in the district on Friday evening but no casualties have been reported, a civic official said.

The fire broke out at the industrial-cum-godown complex at Kalher around 6 pm and dousing operations were underway, he said.

At least eight units in the complex were severely damaged, the official added. PTI COR KRK