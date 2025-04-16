Fire breaks out in Jhansi railway hospital, none hurt

Jhansi, Apr 16 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on Wednesday in the operation theatre of the Railway Hospital here, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that left few medical instruments charred, they said.

The incident occurred around 10 am on the first floor of the hospital located in the Civil Lines area, when a spark reportedly emanated from an air conditioning unit inside the operation theatre.

Within moments, surrounding furniture and equipment caught fire.

Hospital staff promptly alerted the fire brigade, and with the help of railway personnel, the fire was extinguished within minutes.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Medical Superintendent of the Railway Hospital, Dr. Kuldeep Mishra, said, "A small fire likely caused by a short circuit broke out in the operation theatre this morning. It was brought under control immediately. Fortunately, no one was present in the room at the time of the incident." He added that an inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and that normal hospital operations have resumed.

"The situation is completely under control now," Dr. Mishra added. PTI COR KIS DV DV