Fire breaks out in Kolkata building, no casualty

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise in south Kolkata on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a cylinder blast on the fourth floor of the building on Southern Avenue, was noticed at noon, they said.

There was no report of any injury, a fire brigade official said.

Three fire tenders doused the flames in 30 minutes, he said.

Local MLA and Kolkata Municipal Corporation MIC Debashis Kumar visited the building and talked to the residents, who came downstairs after noticing the flames in one of the flats.