Fire breaks out in Kolkata leather factory, 6 injured

Kolkata: At least six people were injured in a fire that broke out on Saturday in the Bantala Leather Complex here, a police officer said.

The blaze erupted at a factory located in Plot 65 of Zone 9 in the leather hub, he said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service as firefighters continued their efforts to douse the blaze, the officer said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, though we suspect a short circuit," an official of the fire department said.

The room where the fire started had large quantities of leather goods stored, causing the flames to spread rapidly.

"Several workers were inside the factory at the time and were injured while trying to rush out in panic. They were taken to a nearby hospital," he said.

A large police contingent has cordoned off the area, he said.